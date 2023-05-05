Sudipto Sen’s directorial The Kerala Story has been in the news ever since the teaser was launched last year. Recently, Kerala HC had refused to stay the screening of the controversial movie, which finally saw the light of the day on May 5. Having said that, now as per latest update, the producer of the flick have informed the court that the teaser which claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS, will be thrashed from social media. The Kerala Story: Two Theatres in Kochi Cancel Screening of Adah Sharma Starrer, Only One to Continue Shows.

The Kerala Story Teaser to be Removed:

#BREAKING The producer of "The Kerala Story" tells Kerala High Court that the teaser of the movie, which claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts. High Court records the statement.#TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/juqh0PU4gd — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 5, 2023

