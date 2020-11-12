Actress Adah Sharma will be having a working Diwali because she will be busy shooting for her next film in Mussoorie. "Yes, (it will be a ) working diwali. For me that's the best kind of diwali! If I'm home I eat homemade chocolate modaks but this time I won't be celebrating at home," Adah told IANS. Adah Sharma Is Enjoying Practising Martial Arts on Her Terrace in COVID-19 Lockdown

"I will be shooting for my next Bollywood film during Diwali in Mussoorie. I've also shot a short film for Diwali which will be releasing soon," informed the actress, who has "Commando 3" lined up. Adah Sharma Signs Yet Another Telugu Movie, Actress Announces the News on Instagram (View Post)

Adah recently used her social media presence to help a flute player who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets ever since the pandemic and lockdown. The actress, who has almost five million followers on Instagram, posted a clip on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.

