Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently got into a new controversy related to drugs. An interview from 2016 resurfaced where her former boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Summan spoke about she taking drugs and also making him do the same. Mumbai Police is reportedly set to look into the matter soon. However, Adhyayan himself has now refrained from getting involved in this whole controversy. Kangana Ranaut on Maharashtra Home Minister's Drug Allegations Against Her: If You Find Any Links, I Will Accept My Mistake and Leave Mumbai Forever.

In a series of tweets, he requested media and authorities to not get him involved in any of this. The tweet reads, "My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be !"

My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be ! — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

He further added, "Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me Please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards."

Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana said in a statement that she is ready for drug tests. She also further added that she will leave Mumbai forever if they found any links of her with drug peddlers.

