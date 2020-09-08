Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is right now the hot topic of discussion. Her arrival in Mumbai on September 9 with Y-Plus security, is much awaited by the netizens. Amid this, an old interview where her former boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Suman claiming she took drugs has resurfaced. Mumbai Police is apparently looking into the matter soon, after allegations made on her by Maharashtra Home Minister. Kangana has now given her statement on the same saying that she is ready for the drug tests. Mumbai Police To Look Into Kangana Ranaut- Adhyayan Suman's Drugs Row, Says Maharashtra Home Minister.

ANI quoted the Queen actress saying, "I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you."

ANI's Tweet:

I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you: Kangana Ranaut https://t.co/yhv6aF3UEo pic.twitter.com/pM0WTOSFV5 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Earlier, controversy erupted when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her verbal spat with Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has added fuel to the controversy. MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik have requested Mumbai Police to look into Kangana's drugs row as well.

