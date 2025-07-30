Actress Aditi Rao Hydari blew the mid-week blues by flaunting her brand new haircut on social media. The Heeramandi actress was seen flaunting her soft waves and a breezy fringe in the stills uploaded by her on Instagram. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot Again in a Grand Royal Ceremony in Jaipur (View Pics)

Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts New Fringe Look

Aditi looked absolutely radiant as she posed for the camera after a fun salon session. She was all smiles as she looked breathtaking in a striped shirt, paired with classic denim. Reacting to Aditi's new look, director Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, "Cutie". Additionally, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "Pyaari ladki". Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 38: Siddharth Shares Romantic Pics To Celebrate His Wife’s Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Whole Life.’

Farah Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh Commented:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari Pankaj Tripathi Team Up for Family Comedy ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’

Talking about her professional commitments, Aditi will be sharing screen space for the first time with versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi in the forthcoming family comedy Parivarik ManuRanjan. The shoot of the drama is presently underway in Lucknow. Backed by Vinod Bhanushali in collaboration with Himanshu Mehra, Parivarik ManuRanjan is being made under the direction of Varun V. Sharma.

Aditi Rao Hydari on ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’: ‘Twisty Tale That Made Me Smile Through the Script’

Shedding light on her role in her next, Aditi shared, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.” Over and above this, Aditi has Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re in the making. Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘O Saathi Re’ Nears Completion

Aside from her, the Netflix drama will also see Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles, along with others. Helmed by Imtiaz's brother Arif Ali, the project is being billed as an “enchanted fairy tale of metropolitan love.” With the final schedule of the film wrapped up in Mussoorie, O Saathi Re is near completion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).