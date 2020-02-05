Aditya Roy Kapur: It Was More Difficult For Disha Patani To Kiss Me!

Malang poster (Picture credits: Instagram)

They could put Spiderman (or his iconic kiss) to shame with the liplock they have pulled off for the poster of their film Malang. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur look smoking hot as they deliver that intense kiss that has inspired many memes on Twitter. So when we met the Malang jodi recently we couldn't help but quiz the two about their super kiss. Was it difficult to pull it off given the awkward position/posture it demanded?

Aditya has kissed almost every heroine of his in every film he has done so far. (Each kiss is more unique than the previous one. Yes, you can actually browse through his kiss galleries from Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu to get what are talking about!) But this one is a real deal as it is as adventurous and wild as it can be.

"See I had to just lift her. And given her frame and body, I just had to make her climb on my back. It was more difficult for Disha to bend her body and get the right position before we could get that (kiss) right." explained Aditya. "I think it was difficult for Aditya too as it is not easy to have someone on your back for that long unless you have very strong shoulders. Plus one gets very tensed when it comes to delivering that shot." maintained Disha. Malang New Poster Has Anil Kapoor as a Charming No-Nonsense Cop (View Pic).

The hottie also added that donning a bikini for the scene that everybody is going ga ga over is not easy either. "You feel that awkardness when you have to don a bikini for the cameras. Somehow it is easier for men to do that (falunt their bods). They are at ease somehow than girls," added Disha. All fans know for sure is the fact that both Aditya and Disha look super-hot and they can't wait to watch the chemistry they share in this film.