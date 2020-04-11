After Baaghi 3's Victory March Is Cut Short By COVID-19, Tiger Shroff Confirms Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Baaghi 3 released on March 6 and created mass hysteria. The film scored the highest opening day for the year and it seemed as if it will manage to get the audience to the theatre despite exams and Coronavirus scare. But the latter won this race. COVID-19 infection became such a threat that theatres had to be closed down to avoid community transmission and that impacted Baaghi 3's final outcome at the box office. The film was close to scoring yet another Rs 100 crore for Tiger Shroff. But the good news is the actor has already confirmed there will definitely be Baaghi 4. Tiger Shroff Hopes Baaghi 3 Will Re-Release After The Lockdown Is Over But That Might Not Happen – Here’s Why

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tiger said, "You know I have gotten so many messages and so many calls from people who've said they have unfortunately missed Baaghi 3, because of the situation in the world. They were really etching to see but could not, because of all that was happening. So, the only thing on my mind right now is Baaghi, and like you said, I hope they re-release the film. If not, then Baaghi 4 is definitely on the cards."

Director Ahmed Khan had earlier hinted at the same while speaking to IANS. So this franchise isn't going anywhere!