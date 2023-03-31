Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 blockbuster Kaithi has fascinated Ajay Devgn so much that not only he wanted to remake it in Hindi and play the main lead, but also turned it into his fourth directorial. Bholaa is now in theatres, and while the writer has very mixed thoughts about it as he has detailed in his review, it would definitely appeal to the action aficionados among the Bollywood fans who might not care for logic. Like I understand that Bholaa is somewhat of a terrifying legend for criminals in Uttar Pradesh, but why is a leopard scared of him? How can a villain strangulate someone using a string from a narrow slit of a window, when the victim is sitting some feet away? Why do bikes randomly halt in between just to throw its rider up in the air? If your brain goes in those directions, then Bholaa might not work for you. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake.

(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD about the plot...) Ajay Devgn plays Bholaa, a former criminal who is sent to prison for a crime that is not mentioned, and is now released after 10 years. He has not met his mother-less daughter, who is now in orphanage, and is on his way to do so. Tabu plays SP Diana, a tough honest cop who gets hold of a huge drug assignment and the criminals carrying them. To protect the consignment from getting captured by the gang, she hides the drugs in the basement of Lalganj police station that once used to be a British fort and keeps the captured criminals in the jail there, little knowing that she has caught hold of the mysterious kingpin of the gang, Nithari (Vineeth Kumar).

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

Nithari's crazed younger brother Ashwatthama aka Ashu is determined to get back the drugs and the criminals from the police station. A corrupt top cop Subramaniam (Gajraj Rao) feeds information to him including the fact that his gang has an undercover police mole. Ashu puts a contract on Diana to various gangs to get hold of her, while he and his men put a siege on the Lalganj police station. The station is only protected by a newly transferred Angad Yadav (Sanjay Mishra), a policeman close to retirement, and a bunch of collegians brought in drunken driving, while his other colleagues ditches the station.

Watch the Trailer of Bholaa:

Meanwhile, at Diana's boss' party, a corrupt cop on the order of Subramaniam, spikes the drink with a poison to get all of them unconscious to target Diana. However, Diana hadn't drunk so she escapes but she needs to get her unconscious colleagues to the hospital as soon as possible. To her luck, one of her colleagues had arrested Bholaa simply for showing attitude, so she coerces him to drive to the hospital.

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

Bholaa reluctantly agrees, but on the way, he has to defend and save Diana from mobs of baddies that keep coming in waves. Finally accepting his role of a saviour, Bholaa not only protects Diana, but also puts the siege at the Lalganj police station to an end by gunning down all the baddies using a gatling gun, which was also part of the confiscated consignment.

What Happens to the Main Baddies?

After Nithari or someone from his imprisoned gang kills one of the collegians, Angad Yadav kills the subdued Ashu with a hammer. After Bholaa arrives, he kills the rest of the baddies (not the ones in the jail) using the gatling gun, and once the dust is settled, he is united with his daughter. When Nithari finds out that it was Bholaa, he is petrified and mutters that Bholaa has killed his father and now his younger brother is also dead. I wonder the father that he is referring to is Bholaa's former boss who Bholaa killed when he tried to rape Bholaa's doctor lover Swara (Amala Paul).

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

Also when Subramaniam realises that it was Bholaa who was with Diana and put a spanner in his hard-thought plans, he commits suicide by shooting himself in the head. So what is Bholaa's legacy that everyone is so scared of him? Well, not everyone...

The VILLAIN Arrives...

During the post-interval flashback portion, we are shown that Bholaa's marital bliss with Swara was short-lived when a huge gang arrives for them at the banks of Varanasi. And this gang was led by a cloaked man with a metal hand. This man, also teased in the trailers, is believed to be responsible for how Bholaa's life turned out to be.

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

After the climax is done, there is a short epilogue that finally shows who this person is. The camera pans over a massive ship loaded with men and guns and at the edge of it stands this mysterious man who learns of the whole chaos that Bholaa has made, and we find out that he is played by Abhishek Bachchan. What? No surprise? Well, we don't blame you since this was the most obvious secret since Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra and LSC, and Salman Khan in Pathaan.

Abhishek's look is quite interesting, The scarred face looks menacing, and it is not just that he has a metal left hand, but there is also a metal plate in his face. And it looks like Bholaa is responsible for how his face is now ready to audition for Cyborg. His presence also confirms Bholaa 2 is on the way...

What to Expect in Bholaa 2?

Well, for one, we know that Ajay Devgn is taking a different route from Lokesh Cinematic Universe, when it comes to the future of Bholaa as a franchise. There won't be Vikram, but it is not that the Lokesh inspiration won't be there in Bholaa 2 and that's because of Abhishek's character. You know, Lokesh once planned a supervillain movie with Suriya called Irumbu Kai Maayavi about a man with a metal hand. Devgn just turned him into a villain through Abhishek's character. Bholaa: Is Ajay Devgn Turning Abhishek Bachchan Into ‘Irumbu Kai Maayavi’, Suriya-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Planned Superhero? Fans Think So!

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

So what to expect in Bholaa 2? I expect it to be both a sequel and prequel. The prequel would get into why Bholaa strikes terror in the hearts of those who know him in the past. Well, we know why Makarand Deshpande's character is so terrifyingly in awe of him - Bholaa has chopped his arm off at one point of time. Why, we want to know that.

Similarly I also want to know why Abhishek's character is murderously pissed with Bholaa. Is Bholaa the reason for the metal in his body? Also that cybernetic arm of the character raises more questions. How come this man posses access to such an awesome technology that makes him a good candidate for Cyberpunk 2077, and why does the CGI looks so fake?

Also did Abhishek's character kill Swara? I don't think it would be at the moment when he arrives at the ghats of Varanasi, since she wasn't that pregnant then. So what actually happened to Swara would also need to be explained in Bholaa 2, and whether she is actually dead.

A Still From Bholaa (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

Of course, the prequel part also needs to answer why Bholaa was sent for life imprisonment. Since Subramaniam committed suicide learning Bholaa is out, I presume he has a hand in it.

Anyway, while the prequel part would expand on Bholaa's intimidating past, the sequel part would likely see him clash with Abhishek's character who is hell-bent on making his and his daughter's life hellish. I also expect Tabu's Diana to return, consider Ajay is bringing the actress and his good friend in most of his films these days. So what do you say readers? What do you want to see in Bholaa 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

