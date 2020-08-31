When we think about Ajay Devgn in a villainous role, Khakee (2004) comes to our mind first. He was evil but not in an outlandish way. He was a mastermind, calculating, clever, conniving and one who can sacrifice anyone for his gains. He did it perfectly well in the film which made us wonder why doesn't he do more such roles. He has done a lot of anti-hero characters like in Deewangee, Kaal but there was always some plausible reason behind him turning bad. Khakee was pure evil! So when we heard that Devgn might appear as a supervillain in a superhero film, we were extremely stoked. YRF to Announce Mega Project Slate on Yash Chopra’s Birth Anniversary, Projects May Include Collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Others

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, this movie will be with a big production house with whom Ajay has never worked before. Our guess is it could be Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra is expected to announce a line-up upcoming movies to mark its 50th anniversary on September 27 and Devgn is apparently part of a project of the same. The report suggests that his character could be grander than even the superhero. Guess that made all the difference!

Ajay Devgn had a really good start to the year with Tanhaji which is to date the highest-grossing movie of 2020. That's also because there has been no big release since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the acting prowess this man has, we are super excited about this movie and his role.

