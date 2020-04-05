Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer-Deepika and Other Celebs Light Candles for PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' Appeal to Stand United Against COVID-19 Darkness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indian citizens to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. The task is as an attempt to show COVID-19, the strength of Indian unity and also the power of 'light'in these dark times. Several celebrities had shown support for this for this appeal and were also seen lighting candles and lamps on Sunday, April 5. After showing their immense gratitude for the medical staff by clapping and clanking plates on 'Janata Curfew', March 22, many celebrities also lit lamps and diyas to show unity amid these tough times. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Remind Fans to 'Light Lamps' and Follow PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minute Appeal on April 5 (Read Tweets).
We had already seen celebs like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and others post tweets reminding their fans to follow PM Modi's appeal. Bollywood actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among the first ones to post pictures and videos as they lit candles in their balconies. It was sight for the eyes as lamps lit up across the city in a video shared by Taapsee Pannu. Karan Johar too posted an amazing video showing how the lighting of lamps looked beautiful from his balcony. The actor in his post wrote, "Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel...." Check out more celebrity posts here. Varun Dhawan and Family, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and More Clap From Their Balconies As a Thank You to Medical Professionals on Janata Curfew (See Videos and Pics).
Akshay Kumar
Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padkone:
View this post on Instagram
Katria Kaif:
Karan Johar:
View this post on Instagram
Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel....
Alia Bhatt:
View this post on Instagram
When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “ I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive 🔥
Anushka Sharma:
View this post on Instagram
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨
Arjun Kapoor:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra:
View this post on Instagram
Vickya Kaushal:
Taapsee Pannu:
Stay tuned for more celebrity posts who lit candles and diyas to stand united in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic.