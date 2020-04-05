Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer-Deepika and Other Celebs Light Candles for PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' Appeal to Stand United Against COVID-19 Darkness

Bollywood Celebs light candles for unity amid Pandemic (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indian citizens to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. The task is as an attempt to show COVID-19, the strength of Indian unity and also the power of 'light'in these dark times. Several celebrities had shown support for this for this appeal and were also seen lighting candles and lamps on Sunday, April 5. After showing their immense gratitude for the medical staff by clapping and clanking plates on 'Janata Curfew', March 22, many celebrities also lit lamps and diyas to show unity amid these tough times. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Remind Fans to 'Light Lamps' and Follow PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minute Appeal on April 5 (Read Tweets).

We had already seen celebs like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and others post tweets reminding their fans to follow PM Modi's appeal. Bollywood actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among the first ones to post pictures and videos as they lit candles in their balconies. It was sight for the eyes as lamps lit up across the city in a video shared by Taapsee Pannu. Karan Johar too posted an amazing video showing how the lighting of lamps looked beautiful from his balcony. The actor in his post wrote, "Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel...." Check out more celebrity posts here. Varun Dhawan and Family, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and More Clap From Their Balconies As a Thank You to Medical Professionals on Janata Curfew (See Videos and Pics).

Akshay Kumar

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padkone:

View this post on Instagram 🪔 #9pm9minutes A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Katria Kaif:

Karan Johar:

Alia Bhatt:

Anushka Sharma:

Arjun Kapoor:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollyhollix (@bollyhollix) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

Vickya Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu:

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: instagram)

Stay tuned for more celebrity posts who lit candles and diyas to stand united in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic.