Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Remind Fans to 'Light Lamps' and Follow PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minute Appeal on April 5 (Read Tweets)

After pledging their support for Janata Curfew held by PM Narendra Modi on March 22 and taking part in his initiative of clapping and clanking plates to show gratitude towards the work of healthcare professionals, Bollywood celebs are now all set to shut the lights and light days on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes as announced by the PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indian citizens to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. The task is as an attempt to show COVID-19, the strength of Indian unity and also the power of 'light'in these dark times. Several celebrities took to social media to on Sunday, April 5 to remind their fans and fellow countrymen to do the same. Varun Dhawan and Family, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and More Clap From Their Balconies As a Thank You to Medical Professionals on Janata Curfew (See Videos and Pics).

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister@narendramodi...I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya ...your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives!". Apart from the director, other actors such as Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher also took to social media to pledge their support for this task. Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "It’s 5th April, Sunday. Tonight at 9pm, let’s unite and let the light of hope & positivity spread far and wide!" Check out more celebrity tweets below. PM Modi Declares 21 Days Lockdown to Curb Coronavirus in India: Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah and Other Celebs Laud the Step.

Karan Johar:

Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya ...your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! 🙏 stay safe! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh

Our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls all of us to unite and spread the light of hope, positivity & solidarity. Remember it’s tonight at 9pm .. switch off the lights & light a diya. We are one. #9pm9minute #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #Covid_19 #Stayhomestaysafe — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 5, 2020

Anupam Kher:

Mom has a message for all of us. She, like most mothers is a great admirer of our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & promises to light a candle or a lamp at 9pm for 9mins. She requests everybody else to do that. In return you will get her blessings!! 🙏😍 #DulariRocks #9pm9mins pic.twitter.com/4b2ACowYRX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020

We had already seen several big Bollywood celebrities show their support to.the 'Clap for Carers' task carried out on March 22 and it looks like we'll see the same kind of enthusiasm this time around too. Stay tuned for celebrity posts on 9 pm 9 minute initiative.