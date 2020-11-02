Expect Akshay Kumar to get all witty with his co-stars. The actor who recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show with his Laxmii co-star, Kiara Advani gave us a new reason to laugh when tried teasing her with Sidharth Malhotra's name. Now, for the ones who didn't get the joke here, Kiara is rumoured to be dating Sidharth and the couple hasn't made any official announcement. While everyone in the industry is convinced about their affair, they refuse to make it public, thereby allowing Akshay to pull her leg. Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! Akshay Kumar's Film Changes Title Over Outrage Days Before Its November 9 Release.

It all started during their appearance on TKSS when host Kapil Sharma asked her if she has any time left for relationships. Kiara who was stunned with the question tried dodging it by saying, "Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” Kapil replied saying, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.” However, Akshay grabbed the opportunity and teased her by saying, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."

Check Out the Video

Band baja baraat 2021 me pakka samjho bhai ab🤣🤣 Kyu ki ye sidhant wali ladki ha.😍😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/hL8Cvq1pPr — 🆁🅰🅹🅿🆄🆃 🌅 (@S1rajput4) November 2, 2020

Kiara was visibly blushing to hear about his reference but refused to react to it. Advani and Sidharth are touted to be Bollywood's newest love birds and they even have a movie ready for a release. The duo will come together for Shershaah, a biopic on Kargil martyr, Vikram Batra.

