Alia Bhatt and Her Family Celebrate Their House Help's Birthday With a Sweet Cake Cutting Session! (Watch Videos)

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has been a strange time for everyone. It has certainly brough us more closer to people given that not getting to spend time together due to COVID-19 has affected us. While many celebs were seen doing their household chores themselves after asking their house helps to follow social distancing, it appears that Alia Bhatt's house help was residing at her residence amid this time. In one of the sweetest gestures, Alia and her family were recently seen celebrating her house help, Rashida’s birthday. Alia Bhatt Poses Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Pet Dog, ‘They Make Everything Better’ Captions the Raazi Actress (View Pics).

In a video shared by Rashida, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are seen singing Happy Birthday song for her. We also hear Alia refusing to eat the cake saying that her diet has just begun. Sharing the video, Rashida wrote, "My dream birthday." In another video shared by Rashida, she is seen along with Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and she captioned it as, "I am so lucky."Alia Bhatt Is Glowing Golden in Her Latest Sun-Kissed Picture and We Wonder if Beau Ranbir Kapoor Should Be Given the Photo Credits!

Check Out Alia Celebrating Rashida's Birthday Here:

View this post on Instagram My dream birthday A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) on Jun 8, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

Here's Another Video Of Rashida With Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram I am so lucky A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) on Jun 8, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

Alia Bhatt spent her quarantine with sister Shaheen Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actress was also spotted accompanying beau Ranbir at a family dinner with his sister Riddhima Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. On the work front, Alia will resume the shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi once permission is granted for the same.