Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take Their Dog out for a Walk as They Live Together During the COVID-19 Shutdown (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood gossip fans are currently crushing over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as a couple. The two have been going strong for over a year now. The two got close to each other while working on their film, Brahmastra. They seem to have to taken the next step together in their relationship - being quarantined together in the time of a pandemic. Yes, as per reports the two are staying together as the nation has been put on lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis. Alia Bhatt Enjoys Self-Isolation With Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Picture to Quash All the Breakup Rumours.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page to post a video of Alia and Ranbir. The two took out Ranbir's dog Lionel for a walk, in their building's compound. Alia also posted a picture of Ranbir's dogs on her Instagram page.

Check Out The Paparazzi Post Here:

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

Alia and Ranbir's Brahmatsra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Fox. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles. The movie's shoot has been put on a hold during the ongoing pandemic.