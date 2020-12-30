Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others have landed in Ranthambore to usher in 2021. There is a growing buzz that Alia and Ranbir may get engaged in the national reserve. The stars landed at Jaipur airport on Tuesday and went straight to Ranthambore via road for New Year celebrations. They then took the road to Sawai Madhopur. Ranbir Kapoor to Marry Alia Bhatt Soon! Actor Says Pandemic Delayed Their Wedding Plan in 2020

While sources have confirmed that the stars are in Ranthambore to celebrate the New Year eve, it has not been denied that Alia and Ranbir have come to explore the destination as their wedding or engagement venue.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

