The paparazzi in Bollywood town is back at work. The celebrities are once again getting clicked after staying at home for months together now. However, as movement with social distancing rules is allowed in Mumbai now, the tinsel town stars are often spotted doing their daily chores around the maximum city. The recent one to be spotted was actress Alia Bhatt, in Juhu. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Film a Step Closer to Release as Its Background Score Composition Completes.

The Raazi actress was spotted after a long time in public. She has been reportedly spending her lockdown at home with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She was also posting how she has been spending her time at home on Instagram. In her latest appearance, she is seen in a simple attire. The star wore a white tee paired with comfortable navy blue joggers. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail and wore a light blue face mask. Here are some of the pictures below.

Alia Spotted!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt's OOTD

Meanwhile, Alia has been at the receiving end of the incessant trolling. She was trolled for her comments on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in a certain throwback episode of Karan Johar's char show, 'Koffee With Karan.' She has been mum on the entire controversy as of now but posted cryptic quote on the social media about 'silence' a while ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).