Alia Bhatt Denies Reacting to Rangoli Chandel's Tweet, Calls It a Non Existent Conversation

Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri win has turned into a controversy. This time it is not because of Kangana or Karan Johar but because of Rangoli Chandel and Alia Bhatt! It happened so that the Raazi actress sent a bouquet of flowers to Ms Ranaut. Her sister and manager, Rangoli shared the picture on the social media mocking the gesture. A media outlet reported that Alia reacted to the same saying, 'Let people react.' However, in her Instagram story, she dismissed this report claiming it to be a fabricated story. Karan Johar Says He Is Honoured To Receive The Padma Shri Award Alongside Kangana Ranaut.

The publication reported that she said, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana." However, she slammed the reports saying that this was a non-existent conversation with an imaginary journalist. She also took a jibe that people have moved to fictional interviews now.

Alia Bhatt's reaction to Rangoli Chandel's tweet

On the other hand, Karan Johar is all praises for the Queen actress. In his interview with Mumbai Mirror, he was quoted saying, "As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana." Well, looks like the celebs are trying to extend an olive branch to Kangana but her sister is in no mood to receive it!