Karan Johar Says He Is Honoured To Receive The Padma Shri Award Alongside Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have been in an on-off professional relationship with each other. After the whole 'Nepotism' controversy on the Koffee With Karan 5 couch, the two have been pit against each other and they too have never really denied the tensions between them. However, recently, both the Bollywood celebs received Padma Shri award, which is considered to be one of the highest honours in India. After Kangana's sweet congratulatory message for KJO, the latter is now all praises for her. Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.

In his recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, he was asked about his take on Kangana's big win alongside him. The filmmaker was thrilled about it and also told that there was no animosity between them. Alia Bhatt Reacts to Rangoli Chandel's Tweet, Says She Doesn't Regret Sending Flowers to Kangana Ranaut on Padma Shri Win.

The tabloid quoted him saying, "So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. Whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I’m too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody."

"As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana," he added.

Looks like all is too well between the two powerful beings of the industry. We wonder if their collective win brings them together for some film. Or may be another cup of coffee with Karan for Kangana? If that happens, it will be the highest talking point in the industry! Never say never.