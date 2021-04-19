Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the internet. Well, the reason behind the same is that the lovebirds who've jetted off to the Maldives amid the pandemic have irked the netizens. However, that's an old story, as we've come across a picture of the Gangubai Kathaiwadi actress wherein she can be seen flaunting her gold ring at the airport. But that's not the only 't' as the ring has beau Ranbir Kapoor connection. Yep, you read that right! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Take a Vacay Together; Netizens Slam the Lovebirds for Taking a Maldives Trip in Midst of Pandemic.

Coming to the point, if you take a closer look at Bhatt's photo from the airport runway, her ring has the number 8 carved on it. Well, we all know what that means right? Just in case, you don't, let us tell you how 8 is a lucky number for Ranbir as well as Alia. And so are the two engaged already? Whatsoever, this is so cute. We are sure that the pair love each other to the next level. Earlier, the same accessory was seen on her index finger on Valentine’s Day 2021. Alia Bhatt’s Sequinned Mini Dress From Her 28th Birthday Bash Costs Rs 2.72 Lakh (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt's Number 8 Carved Ring:

Alia Bhatt Ring (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranbir and Alia have been seeing each other for quite some time now. The couple will be seen for the first time in Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Also, earlier, this year in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed that he and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but COVID-19 ruined their plans. "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life," he had said. Stay safe, wear a mask!

