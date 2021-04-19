The second wave of coronavirus is reaching new heights every day in India. Right from the shortage of beds at the hospitals, Intensive Care Unit's (ICU) getting full to medications and oxygen cylinders sold at high prices, indeed, we are facing the worst disease ever. Each day positive COVID-19 cases are on a rise and even celebs are not spared here. Sameera Reddy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal are a few stars who are already infected and fighting with the virus. Amid all this, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at the airport leaving the city and going on a vacay to the Maldives, the internet gave them a reality check. Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Shares A Picture From The Sets With Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji.

The lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport in white attires. However, netizens were not pleased with RaLia's this act and bashed the duo for running away from the coronavirus mayhem. While some called them 'bhagode' and there was also a user who tagged the destination as Maldives Mela 2021. FYI, Ranbir and Alia, both were diagnosed with the deadly virus and but have now recovered. Alia Bhatt Tests Negative for COVID-19; Gangubai Kathiawadi Actress Shares Happy Sun-Kissed Picture To Announce the News.

Well, we do not know who is right and wrong here. However, as per the guidelines by the government, it's advised that one stays at home to be safe. As the COVID-19 virus' second wave is spreading like wildfire in India and there seems no relief from this soon. What do you think about Alia-Ranbir's trip? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay safe, wear a mask.

