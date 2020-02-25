Alia Bhatt Shares A ‘Shaandaar’ Birthday Post For Shahid Kapoor! View Pic

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have worked together in two films – Shaandaar and Udta Punjab. But it was their chemistry in the Vikas Bahl directorial that was loved by all. February 25 is Shahid’s birthday and from families to friends to fans, all have been extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor on social media platforms. Even Alia has wished Shahid on his 39th birthday and how shaandaar it is! Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor! Wife Mira Rajput and Brother Ishaan Khatter Wish ‘Kabir Singh’ in the Most Adorable Way (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt shared post on her Insta story and it is just too sweet. She wrote, “Happiest birthday my dearest @shahidkapoor. Love Love Love to the moon and back!!” This pic would definitely win hearts. We are sure, fans must be wondering when Shahid and Alia would be coming together for a film. We hope that happens soon. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the picture that Alia shared for the talented actor. Shahid Kapoor Says He Is ‘Gratified’ to Spend His 39th Birthday on the Sets of Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu film with the same title. The actor is celebrating his birthday on the sets of the film. In fact his wife Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapur also joined Shahid on the sets of the film and had a mid-night celebration. Pics and videos from Shahid’s birthday celebration have been shared by fan clubs across social media platforms.