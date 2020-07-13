Here's a good piece of news to brighten your otherwise mundane Monday. Amit Sadh has confirmed that his COVID-19 reports have come in negative and there's no reason to worry whatsoever. The actor had earlier gotten tested since his Breathe Into the Shadows co-star, Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for novel coronavirus. While the latter's entire family excluding Jaya Bachchan have all contracted the virus, Sadh who was earlier spotted at dubbing studio with the actor is happy to confirm his negative test results. Pawan Kalyan Wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a Speedy Recovery after the Father-Son Duo Tests Positive for Coronavirus (View Post).

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," he said while sharing the news on his Instagram story. The actor had taken a test on Sunday and was awaiting his results since then. Juhi Chawla Recommends Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Try 'Ayurveda' Twitterati Thinks She Misspelt Aaradhya (View Tweet).

Check Out Amit Sadh's Instagram Story

Amit Sadh's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier the Yaara actor in his conversation with Times of India had revealed that he and Abhishek never dubbed together. There was only one instance when he and his co-star were seen exiting the dubbing studio together and they posed for the paparazzi waiting to click their pictures. He further insisted that proper protocols were followed by the studio for sanitisation.

