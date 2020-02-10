Amitabh Bachchan And Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film AB Ani CD's Poster Is Out! It Will Release On March 13

Photo Credit: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan in his career spanning over 40 years has done films not only in Hindi but in other Indian languages as well. In 1994, he did a Marathi film with his wife Jaya Bachchan Akka for his makeup artist Deepak Sawant. The actor will soon be seen in yet another Marathi film titled AB Ani CD, the poster of which is out now. If you look closely at the poster, it has a few men sitting leisurely outside a house in deep discussion. The board on the house says, "Jyestha Nagrik Sangh, Pune." (Senior Citizen Union, Pune) The plot could revolve around the same. Amitabh Bachchan Praises India U19 Team over Win Against Pak

Now as the name suggests, the film has two main characters AB (Bachchan) and CD or Chandrakant Deshpande played by Vikram Gokhale. They were childhood friends but drifted apart. Many years later, C D becomes aware that AB is his old friend. Bachchan plays himself in the film and it's a cameo.

#AmitabhBachchan and #VikramGokhale... First look poster of #Marathi film #ABAaniCD... Directed by Milind Lele... Produced by Akshay Bardapurkar [Planet Marathi Production], Golden Ratio Films and KV Reddy Productions... 13 March 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/jOw9vTzojH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

AB Ani CD releases on March 13 and is directed by Milind Lele. It also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev and Akshay Tanksale.