Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today and age is just a number for the mighty superstar who is continuously working whether it comes to hosting KBC or being committed to the films he has signed. Amitabh made an entry into Bollywood with his 1969 film Saat Hindustani for which he even won the National Award for Best Newcomer. Big B's newest film Goodbye releases on his birthday today and on the occasion, the makers have kept the price of the ticket at 80 rs in tribute to the star he is. The actor's last appearance was in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra which did exceptionally well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 7 Inspiring Quotes by the Legendary Star as He Turns 80!

On a Recent KBC 14 episode, the actor was accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan in a special Birthday tribute episode. Ahead of Big B's birthday, the Film Heritage Foundation has curated a list of his iconic films which are screened at several theatres across the country. R Balki, the filmmaker who gave Amitabh Bachchan Paa and Cheenikum films, has invited all industry friends to be a part of the film's screening which will be hosted at a Juhu theatre. Amitabh Bachchan began his acting career in 1969 but failed to get success and did continuously flop movies. KBC 14: This Jaya Bachchan Question Made Amitabh Bachchan Speechless During Actor’s Birthday Special Episode.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand (1971) got him the Best Supporting Actor award by Filmfare and made him popular. On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday let's take a look at the list of his upcoming films.

Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and the makers even shared the actor's first-look poster. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani among others and is slated for November 11 release.

Project K

In 2021, Big announced the big project on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The film titled Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside the actor. The film is currently under production.

Ganapath

Reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan is going to have a cameo in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film Ganapath. Helmed by Vikas Bahl. Big B is all set to essay the role of Tiger's guru in the film. The film is will release on December 23.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Amitabh Bachchan began filming for his Hindi-Tamil bilingual movie Tera Yaar Hoon Main back in 2019 at the film city. The film also stars South actors SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali. However, no release date of the movie is announced yet.

Brahmastra Sequel

Amitabh Bachchan who is a part of the sequel Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will have a pivotal role to play. Ayan Mukerji confirmed that the film will release by 2025 and the movie to showcase events from both the past and present.

