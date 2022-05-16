Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently had an unpleasant experience on social media as he was trolled for one of his posts where he wished everyone a very good morning at 11:26 a.m. The 'Shahenshah' actor after putting up the post at 11:26 am, was mercilessly trolled by social media users in the comments section as they thought that Big B lost track of time in an inebriated state. Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Down, Reveals Why He Was Forced To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 (Watch Video).

As the trolls took digs at him for waking up late. He replied personally to many of such comments and revealed that he had been working all night. One user asked in Hindi, "Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am)."

Amitabh replied that he doesn't drink himself, though he entertains others with it as he made a wordplay of the title of his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's hugely popular poem, 'Madhushala'. The senior actor replied that he doesn't drink himself, though he entertains others with it, "Swayam nahi peete, auron ko pila dete hain madhushala." Amitabh Bachchan Presents Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Single Shot Feature ‘Iravin Nizhal’, Music Given by AR Rahman (Watch Video).

Another one wrote, "Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early? (sic)" to which the actor replied, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise (sic)."

The veteran actor seemed in no mood to spare the ones making disrespectful comments. One such comment by a user read, "Abe buddhe dopahar ho gayi (It's noon old man)." Amitabh responded as he wrote, "I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then."

Another social media user trolled him by calling him "Mahanalayak", which is a derivative word made from the fusion of Hindi words 'mahanayak' (superstar) and 'nalayak' (worthless). The user wrote, "Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)". Amitabh replied calmly, "I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man)."

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra', which also stars newly-wed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

