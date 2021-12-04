When you think of Kaun Banega Crorepati, you just remember Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary star who has been hosting KBC since 2000 was recently seen in tears on the popular quiz show. As seen in the promo, Big shared his heart out and confessed how due to fewer film offers during that era he decided to go the TV way and chose KBC. "My circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time," he said. FYI, this happened when daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were on the hot seat whereas wife Jaya Bachchan was present via video call.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)