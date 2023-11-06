Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has demanded a legal action over a reported morphed video of his Goodbye co-star Rashmika Mandanna Reportedly, a short objectionable video of the actress went viral in the social media. In response to post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the Piku star said: "Yes this is a strong case." Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Deepfake Video of Zara Patel as Rashmika Mandanna, Calls It a 'Strong Case of Legal Information'.

"There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel," a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site. Along with the post, he also shared the "actual" video as claimed by him. Amitabh Bachchan Drops AI-Generated Image of Himself on Instagram, Big B’s Pic Takes Internet by Storm.

Amitabh Bachchan Demands Action:

Check Out Original Video:

Meanwhile, on the work front Big B is currently seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He next has Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170 in the pipeline. While, Rashmika has Animal’, Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.

