The emergence of deepfake technology in India is raising concerns. A recent viral video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram, which was later revealed to be a deepfake of Zara Patel, highlights the potential for misinformation and misuse of such technology. Amitabh Bachchan responded to the deepfake video, terming it a 'strong case of legal misinformation'. The actor's comment highlights the growing concern surrounding the unethical use of deepfake technology to create manipulated content. Amitabh Bachchan Drops AI-Generated Image of Himself on Instagram, Big B’s Pic Takes Internet by Storm.

View Deepfake Video & Amitabh's Comment:

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

Check Out Original Video:

