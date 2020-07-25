Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. However, the deadly virus has not dampened the superstar's spirit as he has been very much active on social media. Each day he makes sure to update fans about his health via a post. And well, July 24 was no different, as Big B this time took to his Twitter and dedicated a message to his all admirers out there. As seems like the megastar was missing the Sunday ritual of his fans gathering outside his bungalow Jalsa to get a glimpse of the Shahenshah. Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses News Report of Him Testing Negative for COVID-19 as 'Fake and an Incorrigible Lie' (View Tweet).

Sharing a collage of two images, Amitabh's post reminded one and all of his stardom. In the pics, we can see a huge crowd desperate wanting to see the star. "T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God !," he captioned the post. Must say, Big B surely knows how to connect to his fans amid such testing times. After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19; Results for Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan Awaited (View Tweets)

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RstlJBttsr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2020

Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were all tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month. While senior and junior Bachchan are getting treated at Mumbai's hospital since day one of being diagnosed with coronavirus, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to the hospital after a few days. The mother-daughter were earlier quarantining at home. Get well soon Bachchans. Stay tuned!

