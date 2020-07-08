Did Amitabh Bachchan just hint that he presently weighs 91 kilos? Going by his latest social media post, it could seem so. "My love to all .. off to the gym .. the ruddy weight has become impossible to bear .. 91 kg !! I mean this is ridiculous !! aaarrrrggghhhhh ..83 .. 84 .. is fine," Big B wrote in his blog. The 77-year-old actor also spoke about how the younger generation laughs at the practices of the elder generation like writing with pen and paper. He points out by the time the children of today grow old, there will be newer inventions that will make their present practices laughable, too. Hansal Mehta Requests Amitabh Bachchan To Unfollow KRK By Signing An Online Petition

"A part of the resting at night mentally lists the jobs to be done by the morning .. and since the alzemicdementiacticforgetfulness, invades in time, the age old practice of writing short notes as reminders works well .. keeps the mind observant .. keeps the pen in motion .. keeps the hand writing preserved." "Modern generation and the kids have a laugh at this .. they say you can type the reminders in the Alarm clock app., and the mobile shall remind you .. like for eg., ï¿½you must keep sipping water every hour'..!!!!" 15 Years of Sarkar: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Few Lines Reminiscing Ram Gopal Varma’s Gangster-Drama

"All very well meaning, but a few older generation habits die hard .. and one wonders if by the time they the kids, come of age as ours now , then the inventions of the time, would make what they process now, laughable too" "Its the way the system works .. respect it .. adhere to it .. adopt it .. it wont be constant and it shall not be coming again and again .." the "Gulabo Sitabo" actor wrote on his blog.

