"Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection."

"He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience."

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, Fakt Mahilao Mate is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19.

This is not the first time Amitabh is lending his iconic voice. The thespian has also lent his vocal prowess for songs such as "Rang barse", "Hori khele Raghuveera", "Rozana Jiye" and "Ekla cholo re", among many others. On the acting front, the 79-year-old icon, will be seen in films such as Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uuchaai and Project K.