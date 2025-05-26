Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's blank social media posts following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 began to worry his fans. The cinema icon, known for voicing his opinions and sharing daily updates about his personal and professional life on X (formerly Twitter), went on a complete social media fast for over 20 days before finally sharing an emotional note praising India's 'Operation Sindoor'. Now, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host, in a series of posts on the platform, has praised India's rise as the fourth-largest economy in the world and also shared a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, referring to them as Agniveers. Amitabh Bachchan’s X Mystery: Bollywood Legend Is Putting Out Daily Empty Posts With Only T-Numbers; Puzzled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!.

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

India recently became the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan. According to the IMF, India's GDP is currently USD 4.18 trillion and is only behind three countries in terms of GDP - the USA (USD 30.15 Trillion), China (USD 19.23 Trillion), and Germany (USD 4.74 trillion). Reacting to this, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle and wrote, "T 5390(ii) -जय हिन्द ! India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India .. and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become 3rd largest .. United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India : approx $ 4 trillion."

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

T 5390(ii) -जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 ! India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India .. and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become 3rd largest .. United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India :… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2025

In another post, the 82-year-old shared two pictures of Indian soldiers and wrote in Hindi, "T 5390 (iii) Agniveer Zindaba!! Jai Bharat Mata Ki!! Jai Hind" with tricolour emojis. In another post, Big B shared a few lines from his father, the late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's collection and wrote, "Who does he blame, And to whom should I tell my sorrow, When soil does injustice to soil". ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Will Salman Khan Replace Amitabh Bachchan As Iconic Quiz Show KBC’s Host in New Season?.

Amitabh Bachchan Pays a Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

T 5390 (iii) अग्निवीर ज़िंदाबाद 🇮🇳 !! भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m1exbcvp93 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2025

Recently, the internet was abuzz with speculation about whether Amitabh Bachchan would return to his hosting duties on Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, the speculations took a surprising turn when a buzz suggesting that Salman Khan might replace Big B on the quiz show grabbed headlines. While there has been no official confirmation, fans are hoping the Shahenshah actor continues with KBC and are eager to know more about the developments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).