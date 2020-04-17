Amitabh Bachchan Shares Amazing Trivia About the Sholay Premiere Along With a Beautiful Black and White Picture Featuring Jaya Bachchan and His Parents (View Post)

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine is making everyone dig out their throwback pictures and take a trip down memory lane. Actor Amitabh Bachchan who is known for posting throwback pictures every now and then recently the actor took to Instagram to share another gem. This time sharing a black and white snap from the Sholay premiere, Big B posted a rare family picture consisting his parents and wife Jaya Bachchan. The actor even had the sweetest compliment for his wife as he called her "Pretty". Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Fitting Reply To A Troll Who Commented 'Aishwarya Kaha Hai Re, Buddhe' On His Baisakhi Post.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed some interesting trivia about the Sholay premiere that was held on August 15, 1975 at the Minerva. The actor shared how it was the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo and that he sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished watching it till 3 in the morning. Sharing the beautiful picture, Big B wrote, "Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow-tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in Customs.."Aishwarya Rai is In No Mood To Forgive Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Plastic’ Comment, Actress Miffed With Amitabh Bachchan For Working With Him? (Watch KWK Video).

Check Out the Picture Here:

We bet you have watched Sholay a thousand times but didn't know this exciting bit of trivia from its premiere back in the 70s. We certainly hope Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing more such amazing posts that will not only entertain but also inform amid this lockdown.