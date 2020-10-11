Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor of Indian Cinema, celebrates his 78th birthday today. Predominantly known for his works in Hindi Cinema, Big B or Amitji as he is fondly called, has also done a few films in regional languages as well. He is indeed one of the finest actors in the world of cinema. He has essayed a variety of roles in his acting career, and many actors look upto him. Be it onscreen or off screen, Big B is one of the most loved actors who has a huge fan base across the globe. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Actor In The Last Decade That Are Simply Fantastic.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in numerous films, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the veteran actor on his 78th birthday. He shared an adorable pic and captioned it as, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir Birthday cake @SrBachchan”. If you haven’t seen the post yet, you got to check it out right away! Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Dialogues Of The Mega Star That You Are Compelled To Read In His Voice!

Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Post For Amitabh Bachchan

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films such as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Major Sahab and Khakee. Fans would be delighted if Ajay and Big B would team up once again for any project in the future. Here’s wishing Big B a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

