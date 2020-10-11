Amitabh Bachchan turns 78! Yes, that's the number and looking at his energy while working, it seems like a lie! The mega star recently beat coronavirus and was back on the sets of KBC 12 like a boss. That's the kind of enthusiasm and dedication one needs to even go close to Big B. And that's the reason, why his film dialogues are considered to be the benchmark for many of the aspiring actors. Here are some of those that probably every Senior AB fan or no-fan are definitely aware of. Amitabh Bachchan in Prabhas 21! From Amrithadhare to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, List of South Films The Legendary Actor Has Worked In Before.

"NO Means NO!"

Three words in his powerful voice, seem 10x more strong!

"Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi."

You are lying if you did not read this in his voice.

"Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?"

And you automatically mouthed, "mere paas maa hai!"

"Main aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahin uthata"

The go-to dialogue for all the filmy, self-respecting Bollywood buffs out there.

"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan."

Something that our generation struggles to catch up with!

"Main aur meri tanhaai - aksar ye baatein karte hain..."

This is too iconic to not imagine in Big B's voice.

These were some of those amazing dialogues mouthed by the Shahenshaah of Bollywood. We have listed some of the obvious ones. But feel free to comment your personal favourite ones in the box below and keep adding to the list.

