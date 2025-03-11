Amitabh Bachchan has made another significant land purchase in Ayodhya. The latest acquisition, a 54,454 square-foot plot, was made under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust and is located about 10kms from Ram Mandir. This marks the second land purchase linked to the Bachchan family in Ayodhya. Previously, in January, the Bollywood megastar had acquired a piece of land in Haveli Avadh for INR 4.54 crore, reports TOI. While the exact purpose of these investments remains unclear, reports suggest that the first plot near the temple may be for ‘residential use’, whereas the newly bought larger plot could serve a ‘social or charitable purpose’. Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land Worth Rs 14.50 Crore in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Plans To Build New Home.

Land Purchase in Ayodhya by Bachchans

Confirming the transactions, Pratap Singh, Assistant Inspector General of the Stamp and Registration Department in Ayodhya, stated, “We can only confirm that sale deeds have taken place. Once the building plan is approved by the local development authority, one would know what is going to be the purpose of the two investments.” The report also claims that both deals were executed on behalf of Amitabh Bachchan and his trust by Rajesh Rishikesh Yadav. Amitabh Bachchan Offers Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (View Pic).

The Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust was established in 2013 by Amitabh Bachchan to support charitable initiatives. Announcing its launch in his blog, Big B had expressed his commitment to raising funds for social causes in memory of his late father. With the latest land purchase, speculation is rife that a memorial honouring Harivansh Rai Bachchan could be in the works. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

