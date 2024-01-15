Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently purchased land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to construct a house in the prestigious 7-star enclave called "The Saraya." The 81-year-old actor expressed his enthusiasm for the project developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha. As reported by Hindustan Times, Bachchan stated, "I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital, Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist." This move follows the city's recent limelight with the inauguration of a new airport and revamped railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Underwent Hand Surgery, Shoots Ad With Akshay Kumar and Suriya.

Amitabh Bachchan Buys A Land Worth Rs 14.50 Crore In Ayodhya

