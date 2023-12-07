Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her Animal role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character. On receiving so much love, Rashmika shared: “My loves!! The past couple days have been so overwhelming with the amount of love I have been receiving for Animal.. it’s inexplicable. Thankyou. Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor." Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Earns Rs 314.50 Crore in India!.

“Her strength is her most admirable trait, and I just loved every bit of playing her character. I’m going to forever cherish the moments spent on the sets with the whole team of Animal.” Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Continues Phenomenal Run, Grosses Rs 527.6 Crore Worldwide.

On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting line up of projects that prove will surely be a treat to her fans, right from The Girlfriend, D-51 and highly anticipated, Pushpa 2- The rule.

