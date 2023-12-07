The film Animal was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 and it continues to shine at the global box office. Over these six days, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has maintained a phenomenal run at the ticket windows, managing to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide in hardly a week’s time. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has grossed Rs 527.6 crore worldwide. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Aspires the 'Deep Love' Ranvijay Shares With Geetanjali in His Own Life, Is Alia Bhatt Listening? (Watch Video).

Animal Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

