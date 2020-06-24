2020 has been so upsetting with a life-ending virus, lockdown, and demises of some of the stalwarts of the industry. So when we heard that Saroj Khan has been hospitalised due to breathing issues, fear gripped us. Along with everyone else, we prayed for her recovery and the good news was she tested negative for COVID-19. Now we have further good news coming from director Anubhav Sinha. He writes how there is a possibility of the legendary choreographer getting discharged in a day or two. Saroj Khan Hospitalized After Complaining of Breathing Issues, Choreographer is Feeling Better Now

We told you earlier that the ace choreographer is doing well and could be out of the hospital by Wednesday. As per Sinha's tweet, she had been there for regular treatment.

Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covid too. Negative. #SarojKhan — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 24, 2020

Khan had returned to her profession after a hiatus with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She worked with her favourite student Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. There's a lot of dance sequences that we would like to see from her and so, we wish her a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).