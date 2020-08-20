Days after he treated his mother Dulari Kher with a chocolate cake while she kept asking for her favourite dessert, 'kheer', senior actor Anupam Kher on Thursday surprised her with the Indian dessert. Kher took to Instagram to share an adorable video which features a sweet banter between the mother-son duo and sees him handing over a container of 'kheer' [rice pudding] to his mother which he said was sent "specially" for his mother by his close friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Anupam Kher Shares Video Message Seeking Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic Demise (Watch Video)

As the video begins, the 65-year-old actor is seen asking his mother to sit with him for a few minutes to which she replies and asks him to wait as she was busy watching her favourite television show 'Sai Baba.' The senior actor is then seen opening the package of happiness and bringing out a container full of famous Indian sweet dish 'kheer'. As he gives the container to his mother, Kher is seen playfully asking her to chant "Jai Ho" to Ashoke Ji to which she responds in a cute tone stating, "Bachho ko koi Jai Ho karta hai?" Anupam Kher Informs His Mother Who Had Tested Positive for Coronavirus Is Now Healthy and Will Quarantine At Home (Read Tweet)

Check Out Anupam Kher's Instagram Post Below

The video comes two days after Kher posted a video of his family cutting and eating a chocolate cake while his mother constantly kept telling him how 'kheer' is better than any cake. The 'Saaransh' actor keeps sharing such adorable videos of her mother on social media.