Anurag Kashyap Apologizes To Natarajan Subramiam In a Series Of Tweets

All is totally fine between old friends Anurag Kashyap and Natarajan Subramiam. Recently, the south actor went on a Twitter rant against the director claiming that he forgot about him. However, the filmmaker has now come out with an official statement regarding this. He even apologized to his friend and went on to say that he totally agrees with what 'Natty' says! Black Friday Actor Natarajan Subramaniam Goes On a Twitter Rant Against Anurag Kashyap (Read Tweets).

The Choked maker wrote on twitter, "It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to director Bala , it was him who made me meet Rajni Sir, he showed me my first Tamizh film starring @dhanushkraja directed by Selvaraghavan . Without subtitles . After which I discovered other Tamizh cinema." "So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years." He also further said 'Sorry' to the actor. Here take a look at all the tweets:

Anurag's Clarification Tweet:

It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to director Bala , it was him who made me meet Rajni Sir, he showed me my first Tamizh film starring @dhanushkraja directed by Selvaraghavan . Without subtitles . After which I discovered other Tamizh cinema — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

He has Every Right Says Director

So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

Please Hear Him, He Says

And please hear him .. I just got off the phone with him and all he has been doing is trying to reach me.. so please leave him alone and treat this as my official statement on the matter. His hurt is genuine. I wasn’t there when he needed me and I didn’t know about it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

Lastly, A Sorry

So let me say it very clearly . “I am sorry Natty “. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

They have worked on films like Last Train to Mahakali (1999), Paanch (2003), and Black Friday (2004). Well, now that the misunderstandings are cleared. We hope that their friendship flourishes!