Anurag Kashyap has landed in legal trouble as an actress has filed an FIR alleging sexual harassment. The actress, first alleged sexual assault on her social media handles against the filmmaker. Now, a few days later, on Tuesday night, she filed an official complaint against Kashyap at the Versova police station, as per a report by The Tribune. The actress tried to file a complaint at the Oshiwara police station on Tuesday morning but could not do so because no lady constable was present, as per reports. Anurag Kashyap ‘Falsely Accused’ of Sexual Misconduct By Rupa Dutta As She Mistakes Another Man’s Profile as His; Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha React to This.

The actress' lawyer, Nitin Satpute, took to Twitter to share: "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman." The actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Kalki Koechlin Comes Out In Support Of Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap After Telugu Actress Accused The Director Of Sexual Misconduct (View Post).

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official told the media.

Anurag Kashyap, earlier, issued an official statement through his lawyer where he denied all charges and said that the #MeToo movement is being mocked. "These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination" the statement read. He will be called for questioning by the police.

Anurag has received support from his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarati. Actresses like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur, Surween Chawla

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).