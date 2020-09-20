Just some time back, a Telugu actress has made sexual harassment allegations against writer-director Anurag Kashyap. The actress took to Twitter to accuse the director. She had tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" She also spoke to a news channel about these charges, where she claimed that the director called her to his room, made her see an adult movie and acted obscenely with her. Anurag Kashyap Accused of Sexual Assault by Telugu Actress, Twitterati Trend #ArrestAnuragKashyap.

In response, Anurag Kashyap also took to Twitter to defend himself against these allegations, which he outrightly denies. In response to both the actress' tweets and her interview to the news channel, he tweeted in Hindi how it took long for his detractors to try and silence him. He said that it is okay to drag him in the mud, but not other women.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

He also asked the need to drag the Bachchan family in the matter. He reminded the accuser that he had married twice, and if two marriages is a crime, then he accepts that.

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

In his fourth and final tweet, he claims that any actress or female crew member who has worked with him, knows that he would never behave in such a manner. He says he will also not tolerate such behaviour from anyone else too. He also claimed that from the video interview of the accuser, it is obvious how much she is saying is the truth, and how much isn't.

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

The accuser's claims were supported by Kangana Ranaut, with whom Anurag had a Twitter spat a couple of days back. Kangana had tweeted that every voice matters, while adding the hashtag #ArrestAnuragKashyap. Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Once Tried to be a Peacemaker between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu But Not Anymore - Here's Why.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma had tweeted to the accuser to send a written complaint to them to investigate, which the actress has obliged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 01:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).