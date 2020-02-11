Anushka Manchanda Birthday: Manma Emotion Jaage and Other Songs by the VJ-Turned-Singer That You Can't Stop Singing Once You Start! (Watch Videos)

Anushka Manchanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The sensational singer, Anushka Manchanda turns 36 today! The gorgeous singer was born on 11 February 1984. Little did she must have known that her career from being a VJ to a much-liked Bollywood singer would bloom so well, so soon! Most of the fans know her as the 'Viva' girl who impressed the youth with her zeal and bubbly persona. Later on, she also turned into a popular style icon...of course, while she continued with her singing stint in B-town. Bezubaan Reprise and Other Best Dance Moments in Street Dancer 3D.

Speaking of the Hindi film songs specifically, the model turned singer has some of the hip tracks on her name. These are some of those songs who are still the life of a Bolly party. Apart from those, she has some of the catchiest songs from the films that fans still will not resist humming. Check out a few of those below.

Naughty Naughty:

This song is from the film Cash that was also popular for the one-shot treatment. It also helped Anushka win the Stardust New Musical Sensation (Female) Award then.

Dil Khol Ke Let's Rock:

The song is from Kajol-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer We Are Family. Anushka shared this track with singers Akriti Kakar & Suraj Jagan. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed song is the perfect party starter.

Mit Jaaye Gum:

This track featuring Deepika Padukone from Dum Maaro Dum is simply hot and happening. The retro track gets a contemporary twist with Anushka's husky voice.

Bezubaan Phir Se:

The track from ABCD was reused in ABCD 2 only to make it grander and starrier. The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets Anushka's voice as a treat.

Manma Emotion Jaage:

The song from Dilwale is simply incomplete without Anushka. Her deliberate nasal voice while she sings 'mera desi typical saiyyan' cant be left alone while humming it!

These were some of the lengthy list of her songs, which we obviously could not jot down here. These tracks have definitely got an entire generation hooked to and guess who is to be blamed? Happy Birthday, Anushka!