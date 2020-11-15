Bollywood actress and mother-to-be Anushka Sharma flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest post on social media. Anushka posted a picture on Instagram in an off-white Indian attire. She completed the look with minimum make-up and chandbali earrings. Jab Tak Hai Jaan Turns 8: 3 Lessons to Learn From Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Characters

"Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali," the image was captioned by Anushka, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, wrote as a caption. Anushka was with Virat in the UAE recently for the Indian Premier League. Anushka Sharma Shares Still of Hubby Virat Kohli Cleaning His Shoes Ahead of the Australia Tour

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

