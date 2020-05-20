Anushka Sharma Shares Funny Video Of ‘Dinosaur’ Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh Can’t Control His Laughter!

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owing to lockdown, many of them are getting to spend quality time with their family members. And there are also many, who have rather decided to turn this lockdown period into a fun one. We’re talking about the power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This duo has always given us some major couple goals and one just cannot get enough of the goofy posts that they keep sharing across social media platforms. This time the video that Anushka has shared is just hilarious, and we bet, you’re going to laugh out so loud that your stomach will hurt. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Sharpen Their Cricket Skills at Home (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma has spotted an adorable ‘dinosaur’ in her abode and it’s none other than her hubby, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In this video, you’ll see Kohli trying to walk like a dinosaur and not to miss, the roars that he makes. And while sharing this video, the gorgeous actress captioned it as, “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose”. Like many others, even Ranveer Singh found Virat’s act hilarious and all he could say was, ‘Whutt’. Yea, it was indeed a totally surprising act! If you haven’t managed to watch it yet, you got to take a look at it right away. Virat Kohli Ready to Play Himself in His Biopic if Wife Anushka Sharma Stars in It.

‘Dinosaur’ Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 A post shared by ɐɯɹɐɥS ɐʞɥsnu∀ (@anushkasharma) on May 19, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction

Ranveer Singh's Comment On Virat Kohli's Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s madness during this quarantine period is winning netizens’ hearts. Who wouldn’t love to see such funny videos amid the rising tensions in the country and in other regions of the world? So what is your take on ‘Dinosaur’ Virat Kohli? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.