Arbaaz Khan has decided to take a legal recourse after his name was recently dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death case. The actor has filed a defamation suit in Civil Court Mumbai after defamatory claims alleging his involvement in their death cases were made online. The concerned posts suggested that the actor-producer had been arrested and taken into unofficial custody of CBI. The court has now asked all the defendants to withdraw their online videos that suggest any sort of his involvement with the cases. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Premiere: Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Through This Question on Dil Bechara.

The Civil Court on September 28 had asked defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - namely John Doe / Ashok Kumar - to withdraw, recall or take down defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the content includes any, "posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and similar correspondence to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on all public domains and social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums and bot." Sushant Singh Rajput Case Politicised to Benefit Upcoming Bihar Elections, Claims Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

While Dishan Salian death case is still being investigated by Mumbai Police, Sushant's case is being reviewed by the top three national agencies namely, CBI, ED and NCB. While Rhea Chakraborty has already been arrested for her involvement in the alleged drug probe, CBI is carefully scrutinising every possible angle related to the actor's death case. The investigation is still underway and an official statement by CBI is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).