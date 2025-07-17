Actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh, known for her iconic laugh, recently shared an unfortunate incident she and her family faced while vacationing in Dubai. The Agneepath actress revealed that they fell victim to an online scam after purchasing tickets for iFly Dubai, an indoor skydiving experience. In her latest vlog, Archana documented her stay in Dubai with husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, where she detailed the ticketing scam. Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahu Arrested Over INR 3.5 Lakh Credit Card Scam on Bus Driver in Mumbai.

Archana Puran Singh Shares How the Scam Happened

In one of her recent vlogs, Archana Puran Singh revealed a shocking incident that occurred during a family vacation in Dubai. The actress shared how her plans for a fun indoor skydiving experience were ruined after the tickets she had booked turned out to be from a fraudulent website. The Agneepath actress was accompanied by her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aryaman and Ayushman, to enjoy indoor skydiving at iFly Dubai. However, upon arrival, they were informed by the staff that no booking had been made under their name.

Archana said, "We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but the staff here are telling us that we have not done the booking. We have been scammed because the website from which we made the payment does not belong to them. We've been cheated in Dubai." The actress also revealed that the tickets were not cheap. Further expressing her disbelief over the incident, the actress said, "I never expected this to happen in Dubai, where rules are so strict and people fear to engage in such fraudulent activities. Archana's son Aaryamann added that the fraudulent website had disappeared completely when they checked it again.

Aaryaman added that when he was booking the tickets, the timing for the ride was shown as four minutes, but then it changed to two minutes when he was taken to another page, which made him a bit suspicious. Parmeet said, 'I am shocked. So much money has been spent. I have paid in cash again. What if it turns out that this is also a scam?" It’s Official! Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi Confirms Relationship with Actress Yogita Bihani Through Romantic YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Watch Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube Vlog:

On the movie front, Archana Puran Singh last appeared in Netflix's Nadaaniyan. She currently appears on Kapil Sharma's popular talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3.

