Bollywood star Arjun Rampal, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Monday shared new pictures of him, giving fans a glimpse of his life under home quarantine. The Daddy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his second day of quarantine, along with the caption, "Day 2 #quarantinelife #books #thoughts #contemplate #write #gettoknowme All of you out there stay smart, stay safe."

In the pictures, Arjun could be seen sporting a white T-shirt paired with grey lowers, while he sat holding a book in his hand and gazed into the distance.

Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and is currently under home quarantine for recovery. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. On the professional front, Arjun has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes, 'Dhaakad' and 'The Rapist'.